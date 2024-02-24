ECOWAS Lifts Some Sanctions On Niger, Mali, Guinea

The Economic Community of West African States, lifted some economic sanctions slammed on Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the resolution was taken at the extraordinary summit on the peace, political, and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on Saturday.

The regional bloc, revealed that the political and targeted sanctions remain.

It was gathered that President Tinubu had called on ECOWAS to suspend economic sanctions imposed on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

He said: “Everything we did was in hopes of persuading our brothers that there existed a better path, a path that would lead to genuine improvement of their people’s welfare through democratic good governance. And this was a path each of our nations had solemnly agreed with one another pursuant to formal regional treaty and protocol.

“However, the sanctions that we contemplated might help lead our brothers to the negotiating table have become a harsh stumbling block.

“In my mind and heart, that which is hurtful yet ineffective serves no good purpose and should be abandoned.

“ECOWAS was established for the unassailable objective of improving the lives of the people of this region through fraternal cooperation among all member states.

“This edifice was cemented on the strong foundation and apt conviction that, united as one, we can be the true masters of our destiny.”