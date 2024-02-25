“Nobody Wants To Be Governor For One Year” – Aiyedatiwa Declares Governorship Ambition

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Ondo State has declared that he would be contesting for the governorship position in the forthcoming election.

He disclosed this while featuring on Television Continental after his immediate predecessor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was buried.

The remains of the former Governor was interred at his country home in Owo, in the Owo council area of the State at the weekend amidst tears.

Shortly after, Aiyedatiwa said he would be running for the November 16 governorship polls.

His words: “I will be running. I’m already a sitting governor and let me say this, nobody wants to be governor for one year. Give me what the constitution allows me to do.

“At least, let me also have the chance of running for one more time.”