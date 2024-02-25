Why Free Grains Distribution Hasn’t Commenced – Presidency

The Presidency has stated reason Nigerians have not received

of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the current food crunch.

Recall that the Agriculture Ministry on February 8, promised that the Federal Government would distribute millet, maize and other food commodities to vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the effect of hardship.

However, three weeks later, Nigerians are yet to receive the grains or other food commodities.

Speaking on the delay in a statement at the weekend, Special Adviser to the President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the grains would get to Nigerians soon.

He disclosed that the bagging of grains is ongoing in seven strategic places in the country.

Onanuga also said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been in charge of bagging the grains that would soon be delivered to indigent Nigerians.

The presidential aide also said that 60,000 metric tonnes of rice will be provided by the Federal Government to give to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Approves Release Of ‘102,000 Tons Of Grains’ To Lower Rising Food Cost

“The Tinubu administration through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is in the final stages of releasing 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities to support the vulnerable population across the country.

“The grains in seven locations of strategic reserve, are now being bagged for onward delivery to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The need to bag the grains, caused the delay as the bags were freshly ordered by the government.

“Nigerians will not need to pay for the grain bags, as they are free.

“This will be complemented by the 60,000 metric tonnes of milled rice to be purchased by the Federal Government from the Mega Rice Millers.

“Already, with the announcement of the impending releases of food commodities from the Strategic Reserve, there is a noticeable reduction in commodity prices across major grains markets in the country, Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari,” the aide added.