I Wish Akeredolu Witnessed Seeing Me Emerge Governor — Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says he wished his predecessor, late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, were alive to see him become Governor.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa became the Governor of Ondo State on December 27, 2023, shortly after Akeredolu died in Germany, where he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

He is however seeking to contest the State governorship election slated for November to retain the Governor’s seat.

In a chat with newsmen and media executives in Akure, the state capital on Thursday, Aiyedatiwa said late Akeredolu would have been proud of him as a worthy successor, stressing that it was the late Akeredolu’s wish for him to emerge as the next Governor of the State.

“I am proud to say I am a part of Akeredolu’s legacies. It has been his wish that I succeed him. He said it on our first day of inauguration. During our Exco meetings, he repeated it severally.

“I would have preferred he stayed back and watched me govern the state. I know he will be proud of me,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He added that he had imbibed some qualities from the leadership style of his former boss which include fearlessness in addressing issues, adding that he and the late former governor were best of friends.

“I trained under Akeredolu. He was a man who always spoke his mind on national issues. He says his thoughts not minding his pursuit. When he speaks, the nation will be at attention. We imbibe his qualities on governance, “ he eulogised.

Meanwhile, the funeral arrangements for the late former Governor commenced with a winning soul crusade held at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure last night. .

The Chief Press Secretary to the late Governor, Richard Olatunde, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Olatunde said, “As we bid farewell, we acknowledge that our parting is not one of finality. Instead, we commit ourselves to preserving his (Akeredolu’s) memory and upholding the noble deeds he accomplished throughout his life. Even in death, his influence remains steadfast, for he shall forever be our guiding light and inspirational leader.”