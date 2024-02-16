Davido Ignites Reactions Following Bromance With VeryDarkMan

Davido, a Nigerian singer, has faced criticism from the public after hanging out with social media activist VeryDarkMan.

Many have turned against the social media activist in recent weeks because of his penchant for dragging celebrities and his views on the ongoing Mohbad issue.

One of the few celebrities calling for justice for the late musician, Iyabo Ojo, was even hauled by the activist.

Many people were shocked to see Davido hanging out with him, especially after he portrayed both of them as freedom fighters.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido shared a picture capturing the moment, he captioned, “Freedom fighters”,

See some reactions to his post,

Her Majesty Joy wrote, “And Chioma go serve this guy food oo forgetting he is a woman hater SMH. Any man supporting him is a big red flag

Abigail Davison wrote, “Nobody I mean, nobody chases clouts pass Davido

Dhayourcreme wrote, “Freedom fighter?? Misuse of English & terminology

I Am King Mercy wrote, “Davido and downgrading himself 5 & 6”.

DFW Annie wrote, “Imagine Davido stooping so low to VDM level no wonder e no wan Grammy, a loser

Abbie Etm wrote, “Davido and mingling with weird people eh. I’m tired of my fave

SEE POST: