Food Inflation: I Won’t Set Price Control Board Or Import Food — Tinubu Declares

As measures to address the hardship in the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he will not set up a price control board or approve the importation of food items into the country.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday after a meeting with governors of the 36 States of the Federation and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting follows the many protests in states across the Federation over high cost of living and food inflation.

Amidst the brouhaha, commentators had advised the government to consider the importation of essential commodities like rice, flour, amongst others.

Recall also that last Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered the Federal Government to fix the price of goods and petroleum products within seven days.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa granted the order sequel to an originating motion filed and argued by the applicant, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana.

READ ALSO: Reps Move To Ban Sports Betting

However, the President said he won’t set up a price control board or approve the importation of food items as his administration would use home-grown solutions to address the nation’s food security challenges.

”What I will not do is to set a price control board. I will not also approve the importation of food.

“We should be able to get ourselves out of the situation we found ourselves in, because importation will allow rent seekers to perpetrate fraud and mismanagement at our collective expense. We would rather support farmers with the schemes that will make them go to the farm and grow more food for everyone in the country.

”We must also look at the rapid but thoughtful implementation of our livestock development and management plans, including dairy farming and others,” the President said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.