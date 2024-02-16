“I Love How You Love Me” – Annie Idibia To 2baba In Celebration Of 12th Proposal Anniversary

Annie Macaulay Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has written a love message to her husband, 2baba, on their 12th proposal anniversary.

On her Instagram page, the businesswoman and actress wrote about how her husband proposed to her on February 14th, 12 years ago, Since then, Valentine’s Day has become their ANNIEversary.

She disclosed that even though they had a disagreement a day earlier and she was aware of her stubbornness, she still loved the way he loved her in spite of their fights.

The actress admitted that sometimes she misses it when they fight and would intentionally do something to annoy him.

Annie declared her love for her was unwavering and that it would last forever with him.

She penned,

“As a guy give me #rema lyrics to calm down .. na so I follow am up sharp sharp with shayishay “Give me love”.

Dannnnnn the BAYICE DIAMONDS though!! Chai

@official2baba

Ok, so guys …12 years ago on 14th of Feb .. this “ BEAUTIFUL Man asked me to do forever with him.

So Valentine’s Day is always our ANNIEversary

A guy even though we had a lil disagreement yesterday … And I know I’m really stubborn with all my extras.. but still on still I love how you still LOVE me even when we are fighting.. sometimes I just miss fighting with you and will just spark something up intentionally.

Oya take kiss naaaa”.

