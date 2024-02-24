Qatar Rejects Tinubu’s Request To Visit For Business Talks

Arab country, Qatar has denied the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s to visit the nation in a bid to hold business talks.

In a Thursday letter to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar disclosed that it would be unable to hold the proposed forum on March 2 and 3 due to the lack of a legally binding agreement between the two countries.

The Qatari government added that its Commerce Ministry had other commitments on the days Tinubu desired to visit.

“The Embassy has the honour to inform that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar apologises that it will not be able to hold a Business and Investment Forum as proposed by Nigerian side,” the letter read.

It added that “there is no any agreement signed between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Investment Promotion and Protection.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, Qatar’s Commerce Minister, it said, “will be carrying out official missions outside the country during the upcoming visit period.”

“The State of Qatar will be hosting a web summit during the suggested period and the state’s authorities will be preoccupied with this event,” the letter detailed.

It could be deduced that the failure to reschedule the business forum to a more convenient period by the Qatari government, suggests unwillingness to forge any economic alliance with Nigeria.