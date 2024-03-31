Police Arrest Eight Suspects For Killing Six Cops In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended eight additional suspects linked to the recent gruesome killing of its officers in Ughelli, Delta State.

Recall that the police authority released the identities of 12 officers, six of whom they said were murdered and the six others still missing during a rescue operation in the state.

The policemen, including Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT), Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday, were ambushed on February 23 while on a rescue mission.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the arrests, noting that the eight newly captured suspects are now aiding with the ongoing investigations.

Adejobi credited the arrest to the relentless efforts of its operatives, who have been actively pursuing leads to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush and killings.

He said: “The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

“The police assured all that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished.”