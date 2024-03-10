10-Year-Old Boy Strangles Friend To Death During Football Game In Lagos

A 10-year-old boy, identified as Israel, has strangled his friend, Ezekiel, to death at Powerline in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the unfortunate incident happened over the weekend, while the boys, alongside others, were playing football in the community.

A police source who spoke to PUNCH on Saturday, disclosed that the match was ongoing when an argument ensued between the two boys.

According to the source, Israel reached for Ezekiel’s neck in the process and strangled him till he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

The source said: “A report was received at Ejigbo Division on Friday from a complainant that stated that his son, Israel aged 10 was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline Ejigbo, where his mother’s shop is situated when he had an argument with one of the boys named Ezekiel aged 10, who held him on the neck and strangled him until he died.”

“A team of detectives visited the scene, where a photograph of the corpse was taken and the body was taken to the General Hospital in the Isolo area of the state where the doctor confirmed him dead.”

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The body has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The suspect is in police custody, and an investigation is in progress.”