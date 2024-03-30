Soldier Allegedly Stabs 27-years-old Trader To Death In Ondo

A 27-year-old trader has been stabbed to death by a yet-to-be-identified soldier in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at the popular Arakale Market in Akure following an argument that ensued between them.

According to a source in the market, told PUNCH that the suspected millitary man, mobilised his colleagues to forcefully get refund of the money he paid to the deceased for an unsatisfactory service, leading to an argument between them.

The source said: “I think the soldier and the trader (deceased) had an argument over service rendered by the trader. I think the solder was not satisfied with the service and he asked for a refund.

“That was when the trouble started. Later, the solder mobilised his colleagues and the arguments continued. It was there the trader was stabbed by one of the soldiers, after which they left the scene.”

Also confirming the horrible development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest the soldier.

Odunlami said: “Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier.

“The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested”