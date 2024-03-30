Retired Police’ Son Stabbed To Death In Bauchi

A 15 years old son of a retired Police officer, identified as Adamu Isa was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend, Abubakar Isa, in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, March 27, following a heated argument between the friends.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the deceased with a knife on the neck close to the throat, leading to his immediate death.

Confirming the incident to Daily Post on Friday, the Bauchi State Police Command spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakili, said that the Ningi Police Division received a distress call from retired DSP Kasuwa Isa.

According to Wakil, Isa reported that his son, Adamu, was stabbed with a knife on his neck by Abubakar, who lives behind the NEPA office in Ningi.

The command Spokesperson noted that the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody pending an investigation into the issue.

He said: “On receiving the complaint, the DPO of Ningi Division led a team of detectives to the scene of the incident and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital in Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”