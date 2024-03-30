“I Didn’t Ask Primeboy To Flee” – Mohbad’s Father Replies Late Singer’s Mother

Joseph Aloba, the father of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, called Mohbad, has denied organising an escape for Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, after his son’s death.

After the incident, Aloba said he had never seen Primeboy, in response to an interview with the mother of the deceased, Bosede Adeyemo.

In the interview, Adeyemo alleged that her ex-husband told Primeboy, Mohbad’s childhood friend, to flee in order to avoid prosecution and being implicated in the late singer’s death.

Mohbad’s father, however, stated in a statement released on Friday by his lawyer, Monisola Odumosu, that the only time he had met Primeboy was during his appearance in coroner’s court.

The statement read in part, “Our client wishes to state that he did not and has not had any talks or discussions relating to the death of his son or any other issues with the said Primeboy since the death of his son, Ilerioluwa Aloba.

“The only time they met after the death of his son was at the coroner’s court sitting where Primeboy and our client only exchanged pleasantries in the presence of everyone, and there was no discussions between them.”

While disputing Adeyemo’s assertion, the statement stated that Mohbad’s father was seeking justice for his late son.

“Mr. Joseph Aloba will not cover anyone no matter how great or mighty the person may be. He is after justice for the untimely snuffing out of the life of his great son. He uses this opportunity to urge Primeboy to tell the Coroner Court all what he knows without shielding anyone.

“The truth will surely come out even if it takes time. Our client believes that the will of justice may be slow, it will surely grind to the truth.

“We urge the general public to disregard such spurious assertions. Rather, our client urges Ms. Adeyemo to declare what she knows about the death of Mohbad,” the statement added.