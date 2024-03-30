Actors Guild President Expresses Gratitude To Tinubu for Supporting Zack Orji’s Recovery

Emeka Rollas, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for helping renowned actor Zack Orji, who is in the UK for a post-surgery evaluation, to recuperate.

Rollas revealed this in a message posted on his Instagram page on Saturday by Femi Durojaiye, the Guild’s Senior Special Advisor for Media and Press Secretary.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Dr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly intervention on the health of the former President of the Guild, Mr. Zack Orji, who has departed to the United Kingdom for post-surgery assessment.

“Dr. Rollas also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor as well as the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, for his inflicting support.”

The statement also recognised the support of the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Orji’s longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, respectively, for their “relentless efforts in ensuring Zack Orji gets back on his feet hale” and “for standing by him all through the period.”

Rollas further expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his continued efforts to support the creative sector.

The statement added, “We have witnessed the unprecedented support that President Tinubu is giving to the creative industry which has clearly shown his clear determination to uplift the sector to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy and we find it necessary to appreciate him.”