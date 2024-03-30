African Presidents, Heads Of State Below 50 Years Of Age

In recent years, the political landscape in Africa has witnessed a notable shift with the emergence of younger leaders assuming key positions of power.

Even at the highest office, one can see presidents whose age bracket falls below 50.

The recent emergence of Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegalese president-elect has raised the uncommon discourse in contemporary West African politics.

Faye, a 44-year-old member of the banned African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF), won the presidential election as an opposition coalition’s populist. He will replace President Macky Sall on April 2nd.

These young leaders have defied the conventional norms by assuming the highest political office at an early age, with some being below 40.

There are many young adult leaders across the globe — from democracies to monarchies, and even dictatorships in Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Globally, young presidents are emerging. We have the flagbearer for young leaders; Emmanuel Macron, the French president who gave young leaders hope around the world with his mandate.

We have Gabriel Boric, a former student leader who won Chile’s presidential election at age 35, and we have Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, who is a woman and a youth.

Below are some of the youngest presidents and heads of state in Africa below 50:

1. Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso (Age 36)

2. Mahamat Deby, Chad (Age 39)

3. Colonel Assimi Goïta, Mali (Age 41)

4. Mamady Doumbouya, Guinea (Age 44)

5. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal (Age 44)

6. Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar (Age: 49)

7. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia (Age: 47)

