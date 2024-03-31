The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Saturday, threatened to resume impeachment proceedings against the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Martin Amaewhule, Speaker of the House, while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, accused Fubara of refusing to fulfil his part of the accord reached during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmakers said they withdrew their impeachment notice against Fubara out of respect for Tinubu, hoping that he would fulfil his side of the armistice.

The lawmakers said they would resume the impeachment proceedings against Fubara as the last resort if he continues to “breach the constitution”

“We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the house have failed woefully.

“Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the hallowed chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her.

“We survived these attacks! Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs and the mainstream and social media to bring the house to disrepute and consummate their agenda,” Amaewhule said.

The lawmakers criticised members of the PDP presidential campaign council in the 2023 election for their remarks against the assembly and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

“The latest of the new groups recruited against the 10th assembly is the former Rivers state PDP presidential campaign council. In a press conference on the 26th of March 2024 signed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, this group inferred that the house is an illegal and unconstitutional assembly,” the speaker said.

The lawmakers accused Fubara of “unlawful actions” and allegedly flouting the constitution.

“It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the house in fulfilment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the president of the Federal Republic and believing that there would be a u-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the Governor.

“The reverse is now the case as we see from day to day the activities of the state governor been conducted outside the laws of Rivers state and the constitution.

“To this day, Rivers state remains the only state without an appropriation law.

“So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers state, including the Governor,”Amaewhule said.