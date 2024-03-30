Let Naira Gain Reflect In Prices Of Goods, Services – Sanwo-Olu Begs Traders Amid Easter’s Festivities

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begged traders in the state to reflect the recent gains of the naira against dollar in the prices of goods and services across the country.

It was gathered that the governor led this out during the Combined Special Prayers for Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commemorating Easter and Ramadan celebrations as well as the President’s 72nd birthday, at Ikeja on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the strengthening of the naira should logically lead to a reduction in the cost of living.

He said: “This needs to reflect in our markets. Naira is getting stronger, better, and it needs to reflect in the cost of services.

“People cannot continue to give reasons while it went up and now that it’s coming down, it also needs to reflect in the cost of rice, beans tomatoes and that is the message for all of us because we want to be our brothers keepers.

“We want to ensure that the suffering of the people is brought to an end.”

“I also want to wish all Lagos residents, in all of our Christian faith, a Happy Easter celebration.

“We have just ended the Christian Lenten service, I believe that it’s been a worthy journey for all our brothers and sisters, who had gone to ask for strengthening of our faith, our country, and coincidentally, it’s the 19th day of the Ramadan.”