“Stop Cursing Nigeria, Be Prayerful, Focused ” – Gov Sanwo-Olu Urges Citizens

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has begged Nigerians to be focused, steadfast in prayers for the nation, and to successfully overcome its current economic challenges.

The Governor made this known during the annual Ramadan public lecture, held at the state’s Central Mosque, Lagos Island, over the weekend.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The solution is for us all to come together and pray so that things can be better for our country.

“The reality of things is that the withdrawal of subsidies, which we were all used to over decades, will come with challenges.

“So, my advice is that we sustain what we are doing, be prayerful, and be focused, and I am sure that very soon things will change for the better.”

“My prayer is that Almighty Allah grant our leaders, the strength and fortitude to keep pursuing the right path for the nation to come out of the present situation.”