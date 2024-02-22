Hardship: Lagos Civil Servants To Work Three Days A Week – Gov Sanwo-Olu Announces

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, announced on Thursday that his administration would reduce public servants’ working days as part of attempts to alleviate the country’s cost of living problem.

This was contained in a statement which was published on the X account of the governor.

The governor made this known during a live media chat that featured Journalists from Channels TV, Arise, TVC, and LTV.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state government is arranging for civil personnel at levels 1-14 to only work from their respective offices three days a week.

He stated that individuals on levels 15-17 will report to their offices four times per week.

“We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, Civil servants from the lower level will be working like three times a week and level 15-17 can work four times in a week,”

On the rising cost of food, he added that his administration would open more markets where Lagosians can buy food items at discounted rates.

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only be able to buy items worth up to N25,000,” the governor said.

In addition to addressing rising food prices, the governor stated that his administration is building four food hubs to assure food distribution.

“Coupled with the one at Idi-Oro in Mushin, four more food hubs are under construction and 7 other locations in other local governments have also been identified for more food hubs to be developed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that the 25% reduction on transport services will start this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry).

Additionally, Sanwo-Olu said that all government-owned hospitals in Lagos would provide free deliveries to people who are pregnant.

“There is an arrangement for free delivery including cesarean session at government hospitals,” he said.

On rising cost of drugs and other pharmaceutical products, the governor promised that his administration “will also give rebate on some particular drugs at our state government hospitals”.

READ MORE: Adesua Etomi Shares Adorable Pictures To Mark 36th Birthday

In order to lower their fares, the governor stated that his administration was also in talks with a number of transport unions.

“First is to express empathy with our citizens, We are not unmindful of the situation, as leaders, we must be able to solve socioeconomic problems,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also asked the private sector to consider what they could do for citizens by recreating their role during the COVID-19 pandemic.