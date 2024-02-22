Obaseki’s Anointed Candidate, Ighodalo Wins Edo PDP Guber Primary

Asue Ighodalo, preferred governorship aspirant of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has won the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara and returning officer of the election, declared Ighodalo winner of the primary poll on Thursday.

Lawal said Ighodalo secured 577 votes to defeat other aspirants in the race.

“I, therefore, declare Asuelimen Ighodalo the winner of this concluded primary today with a total vote of 577.

“Therefore, I hereby return him elected as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming election in Edo State. My brother, congratulations,” Lawal said.

Recall that Philip Shaibu, the State Deputy Governo, won the parallel governorship primary organised at his residence.

READ ALSO: ‘Any Meeting Held Without My Presence Is Null And Void’ — Shaibu As Edo PDP Leaders Endorse Ighodalo

Bartholomew Moses, the returning officer, who announced Shaibu as the winner of the parallel primary election, said the deputy governor won the exercise with over 300 votes.

However, Ighodalo, in his acceptance speech, thanked delegates, supporters, and the PDP for their backing.

“I am actually, totally humbled. I thank the good people of Edo State. In the last four months, I have got to meet them more,” he said.

He further lauded Obaseki for laying a good foundation, promising to “give my all” for the State.

“I am only a tool in this process and I promise you all I will be a good tool. By the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Governor Obaseki stopped,” the lawyer added.