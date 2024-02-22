Economic Hardship: Sanwo-Olu Reduces Transport Fare In Lagos By 25%

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a 25 percent reduction on fares for government-owned transport services.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Sanwo-Olu made led this out on Thursday, during a live media chat.

The Governor, while addressing residents on the steps taken by his administration to cushion hardship, the disclosed that his administration had also reduced the number of days for civil servants to work from office.

He said noted that civil servants from level 1 to 14 would work from home twice a week, while those from 15 to 17 were permitted to work from home once in a week.

He said: “We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, Civil servants from the lower level will be working like 3 times a week and level 15-17 can work 4 times in a week,” he said.

“Not that all forms of government will be shut down.

“It will be calendarised and scheduled. Those on level 15 to 17 will miss work for one day.

“The 25% reduction on Transport services will start this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry),”

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only need able to buy items worth up to N25,000.”

“Coupled with the one at Idi-Oro, Mushin, four more food hubs are under construction and 7 other locations in other local governments have also been identified for more food hubs to be developed.”