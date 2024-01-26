‘Talks In Advanced Stage To Establish Lagos Airline’ — Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, on Thursday, revealed the State’s plan to establish a commercial airline.

As disclosed in a statement by Gboyega Akosile, his Chief Press Secretary, the Governor stated this while speaking at the Lagos west senatorial district town hall meeting.

Sanwo-Olu said the state is preparing to kickstart the construction of a new airport in Lekki.

He said the airline’s operating contingency and approval from the Federal Government are under consideration.

According to the him, his administration’s decision-making process on planned programmes and interventions needs public involvement before they can be implemented.

While emphasising the progress made in the State’s socio-economic and development trajectory over the past four and a half years, he pledged to intensify efforts for sustainable growth.

“Over the last five months, Mr. deputy governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for the establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about the operational procedures of airlines.

READ ALSO: Fourth Mainland Bridge Construction Will Begin April 2024 — Sanwo-Olu

“The business plan is viable and there is no issue about financing. The conversation has gone to an advanced stage but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead to implement the plan.

“In Lagos west senatorial district, infrastructure development has been our priority since we came in,” he said.

The State, he noted, has completed 70 kilometres of new roads and over two kilometres of bridges in the last four years.

“These include Pen-Cinema bridge, Ikeja flyover, and over 42 roads we have completed in Alimosho, Ifako, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Amuwo Odofin and Badagry.

“We also have over 30 ongoing road projects which are at various stages of completion within this district,” he said.

Promising to increase efforts on projects and activities as achieved in his first term, Sanwo-Olu said his administration will accelerate the city’s development.