Fourth Mainland Bridge Construction Will Begin April 2024 — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has said the construction of the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge would begin in the first quarter of this year.

He disclosed during the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, on Thursday.

While noting that the bridge will be constructed in phases, he promised that landlords and tenants of structures demolished during the construction will be duly compensated.

“We’ve done extensive work on the bridge. But we are at the crossroads of where to get the real financing for that kind of project. We’ll need to be very very creative.

“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge,” the Governor said.

“It is going to be built in phases; phase one will be from the Junction at Abraham Adesanya all the way to the Waterfront that we have at Badore.

“I am using this opportunity to say that we have done extensive study, so we cannot get a new road without having to do a little bit of discomfort but we will ensure that we will compensate everybody that their properties or businesses will be disturbed by this construction. So, it is going to be along the existing corridors and a few buildings will be touched,” Sanwo-Olu added.