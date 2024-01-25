Sophia Momodu Subtly Shades Davido Amid Welcome Party For His Wife Chioma

Sophia Momodu, the mother of music star Davido’s first child, has left many people guessing after sharing a cryptic message.

A few hours ago, a video appeared on the internet showing Davido having a wonderful time in Lagos with his wife Chioma and her friends following her return to Nigeria after giving birth to her twins in America.

Without a doubt, the parents of two had a great day taking advantage of everything Lagos has to offer.

In videos that Cubana Chief Priest shared online, Chioma and her singer husband were seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant before going to a strip club to have fun.

The mum of two was accompanied by many of her friends, who kept her company.

Sophia responded by posting new pictures on her Instagram profile with a French caption.

In English her caption means,

“They didn’t raise us so they can’t put us down”.

