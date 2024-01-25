“Parents Struggling To Settle Bills Of Child Who Uses Iphone 15 Promax” – Isreal DMW

Israel DMW, the personal logistics manager of Nigerian singer Davido, has stirred up a lot of conversation with his most recent post.

Taking to his Instagram page, Isreal bemoaned the complexities of modern life and how difficult it may be for a parent to support a child who uses expensive gadgets.

READ MORE: DJ Chicken Ecstatic As He Welcomes Twins With Wife In UK

He wrote,

“When school is about to resume, parents will be struggling to settle the bills of a child who’s already using iPhone 15 Promax.”

SEE POST: