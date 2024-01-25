“God’s Work Is My Destiny, And It Must Be Done” – Yul Edochie Reveals Reasons Behind Online Ministry

Well-known Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has shared with his admirers and followers the reasons behind his decision to start a ministry.

A few hours ago, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to give his explanation, stressing his dedication to achieving his destiny.

The actor promised his admirers that he would not completely give up acting despite his newfound career in ministry.

In an Instagram post, Yul Edochie addressed the unexpected responses from his fan base and gave an explanation of why he chose to launch a ministry.

The actor, who accepted his new calling, emphasised that his primary goal at this point is to accomplish his destiny, which he believes is related to God’s mission.

He composed;

“Millions of my fans still want to see me on screen acting.

“Don’t worry my people, I’m not going away completely.

“I have to fulfill my destiny.

God’s work is my destiny. And God’s work must be done.

I’m happy. God bless you all.”

