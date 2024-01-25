“Tinubu Will Sack Ministers Who Don’t Perform” – Bala-Usman

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, disclosed that her principal will terminate the appointment of any minister who fail to deliver on their mandates.

Bala-Usman revealed that the president was serious about delivering on his promise to make life easier for Nigerians and would sack non-performing ministers.

The presidential aide asked for the total commitment of delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries who were present at the retreat and urged them to get serious with their jobs.

She said: “We must understand that the president is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform.

“You must understand that as ministerial delivery desk officers you are the engine room that will provide that feedback and constantly track ministerial progress and report challenges and bottle to the CDCU.”

“As I was saying at the ministry of aviation recently, we will be assessing FAAN on customer experience at the airports; are the escalators, lifts, and conveyor belts functional? How swift is security clearance both for passengers and vehicles in accessing the airport?

“What are the consequences of delayed time of departure for airlines? These are things that everybody can feel and see. When we are talking about agriculture, we want to see our index of fertilizer use per hectare grow in view of the attendant investment that has been made in fertilizer interventions.”