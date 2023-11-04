“Many Ministers Might Lose Their Jobs By January With Tinubu’s Performance Yardstick” – Atiku’s Aide

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has hailed President Bola Tinubu‘s way for measuring the performance of ministers.

Recall that the President had earlier on Wednesday, said that government officials and appointees who cannot assist in ensuring the success of his administration and delivering on the expectations of Nigerians are free to leave.

It was gathered that Tinubu made this known at the opening of a three-day retreat with the theme: “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” organised for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He noted that at the end of the retreat, a bond of understanding would be signed between the participants and himself, insisting he has given them a free hand to carry out their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Bwala, in his reaction to the development, via X on Friday, asserted that many ministers might lose their appointment by January if Tinubu follows his criterion for measuring performance, which is based on clearly defined objectives, adding that only three ministers will survive the eviction.

He wrote: “I have carefully followed the @officialABAT retreat for ministers and the criterion for measuring performance based upon clearly defined objectives. “I dare say, if it is followed religiously, by January PBAT may empty the basket of ministerial appointees with not more than 3 ministers surviving. Except if Hadiza Bala ends up being compromised to cover some ministers.”

“The performance bond they signed, its actually the resignation letter for a lot of them. Politics may get you appointment, but only performance would keep you there.”