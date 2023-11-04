Lay Aside Your Personal Ambitions, Focus On Nigeria’s Progress — Tinubu To Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday asked members of his cabinet to put aside their personal ambitions and focus on the progress of the country.

While speaking at the end of the three-day retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Tinubu made the plea.

His words: “Let us put aside personal ambitions and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this we can be truly proud.

“I ran for election, I won, they took me to court, and I also won.

“I want to obtain a promise that we are going to work as a team, we are going to work for Nigerians. If you agree, stand up and say, I am a Nigerian.”

The retreat also called for prioritisation of artificial intelligence and recommended that performance bond will be developed for civil servants.

Recall that on the opening day of the retreat, Tinubu had warned that ministers who do not deliver on their assignments and set targets would be sent packing from the federal cabinet.

Tinubu stressed that renewed hope agenda, is more than growing the economy, but an indication that the government has a responsibility to all Nigerians to change the narrative about the country.

The president noted that if cabinet members have any problem about Nigeria, they should have a conversation about it.

“The renewed hope agenda more than economic growth. Like I said at the opening we can spend the money but we cannot spend the people.

“We have a responsibility to our country to make sure we change completely the narrative about Nigeria.

“If we have problems, let’s talk to one another, let’s have conversations, gentle conversations about our country.

“It’s not about just leave me alone I’m going home, you may not have a home.

“There’s nothing you can do successfully without good healthcare, reduction poverty. Like I said before, poverty is not a shameful thing but is not acceptable.

“The responsibility we bear are not just titles, they are hope and aspiration of millions of Nigerians.

“You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis,” the President added.