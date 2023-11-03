Tinubu Appeals For Fair, Transparent Elections In Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to all candidates participating in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states and the electorate to ensure free and fair exercise.

The President made the appeal at the presentation of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, flags to the standard-bearers in the upcoming elections in Abuja, on Thursday.

He presented the party flags to Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is seeking a second-term in office, and Ahmed Usman Ododo for Kogi State.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said: “All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well.”

”I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo. We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

”We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious.

”I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much,” President Tinubu said.