11 Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Tumbles In Kebbi

No fewer than 11 passengers have been confirmed dead with 10 others injured in a road accident in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the accident happened on Friday, November 3, involved a Volvo DAF truck with registration number KWA 230 SKK.

Confirming the horrible report, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nafiu Abubakar, made this known in a statement, that the operatives of the Shanga Division attended to the injured victims.

READ MORE: Two Teenagers Die In Lagos Boat Accident

He said: “The truck which was loaded with passengers and bags of beans was coming from Sokoto to Ibadan, Oyo State.

“On reaching Giron Masa village, Shanga LGA, the driver of the truck lost control. As a result, it somersaulted and 21 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.”

“On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen from Shanga Division rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to General hospital Shanga for treatment.

“The medical doctor confirmed 11 dead, while the remaining victims are responding to treatment.”