“Call Uzodinma, Police To Order Over Attack On NLC President” – Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned the attack on the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

It was gathered that the group urged President Bola Tinubu to call Governor Hope Uzodinma, to order.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Ajaero was brutalized in Owerri, during a protest against the state’s government.

However, the leader of Ohanaeze youths, Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement released on Friday, accused the Uzodinma-led administration of promoting violence.

He said the Igbo group was enraged that a few days before the governorship election, state-sponsored terror was still taking root in the State.

Okwu said: “Imo has not known peace; several lives have been lost, including properties worth billions of Naira.

“The carnage in Imo State was avoidable if the right things were done by the government in power. This is a government that came into power under questionable circumstances, as adduced by even a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

“Yet, instead of seeking ways to foster peace, it carried out actions that are inimical to peace and unity, leading to a situation where Imo became the headquarters of unknown gunmen.

“To make matters worse and in its deliberate bid to silence every dissenting voice, labour members have not also become subject of state-sponsored terror.

“This is totally unacceptable and we caution the Imo State government under Hope Uzodinma to retrace its steps.

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Governor to order before more havoc is wreaked in Imo State.

“We are also calling on the Inspector General of Police to ensure that all the police officers involved in this hatchet job are identified and dealt with.

“The November 11 election must be held in an atmosphere that will guarantee the safety of the electorate and the sanctity of the ballot.

“The INEC and security agencies must not be allowed to truncate the will of the people under whatever guise, as this will create more problems in the state.”