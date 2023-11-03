Imo Guber: Don’t Be Used To Rig, Cause Crisis On Nov 11 – IPOB Warns INEC

The Indigenous People of Biafra, has warned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against rigging the November 11 governorship poll in Imo State.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the separatists cautioned INEC against creating a crisis in the State, saying it would not be silent and allow the Nigerian government to use officials of the electoral body to carry out evil in the State.

He said: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU warns INEC not to throw Imo State into political crisis in the coming Imo State gubernatorial election.

“As much as IPOB does not get involved in the Nigeria fraudulent political selection called the election, nevertheless, we are not going to be silent and watch the Nigeria Government use corrupt INEC officials to perpetuate evil in Imo State and by extension the Southeast Region.

“Everyone is familiar with INEC’s fraudulent activities during elections in Nigeria. INEC is not independent but fully dependent on the government in power or to any moneybag politician who lines their pockets.

“However, in this coming election in Imo State, INEC officials must be very circumspect not to throw Imo State into crisis by becoming willing tools to renew another four years-mandate of suffering, hunger, and killings,” the statement reads.