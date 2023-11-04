Poverty Not A Shameful Thing – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged members of his cabinet and other top management staff of the civil service to work together to bring economic prosperity to the country.

The president led this out at the closing ceremony of a three-day cabinet retreat which took place in the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

He said that the participants have the responsibility to change the narrative about the country, noting that if they have any problem about Nigeria, they should have a conversation about it.

Tinubu said: “Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together, to change the narrative and bring about economic prosperity of our country; are we ready?”

“Poverty is not a shameful thing but it’s not just acceptable. If you check your history, there’s a trace of poverty in it but we should find a way to dig ourselves out of it,” Tinubu added. “So, it is left for you and me to navigate his ship out of poverty. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

“You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis.

“Let me remind you that you are not here to make excuses neither am I. I’m your friend, your brother, a father and grandfather.

“You must put outside personal ambition and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this that we can be truly proud.