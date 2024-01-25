“Be Very Vigilant, Kidnapping Is Now In Lagos” – Dj BigN Warns

DJ BigN, a well-known Nigerian disc jockey, has used social media to warn about the resurgence of kidnapping in Lagos.

He declared that a fresh wave of abduction sprees is due to hit Lagos state and that everyone should be extremely aware of their surroundings, especially when driving or walking in Lagos.

In addition, he counselled Lagosians to make sure their car doors are securely fastened and to start learning how to walk in groups.

He stressed on the importance of people being vigilant as he warned his followers to learn to protect themselves and their loved ones.

He wrote, “I repeat please be very vigilant of your surroundings, especially while driving or walking in Lagos, I can categorically tell you that kidnapping is now in Lagos, walk in groups and make sure your car doors are pinned down, protect yourself and your loved ones”

Kidnapping cases have increased in recent months in both the northern and eastern regions of Nigeria.

These kidnappers have demanded absurd amounts of money, and in some circumstances, these incidents have even resulted in fatalities.

