“Omah Lay, Asake, And Seyi Vibez Are Upcoming Artists” – Victor Osimhen

Forward for Napoli and the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, has disclosed that Rema is on the same level as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido in the international music scene.

According to him, Rema is currently among the world’s “biggest artists.”

During a recent interview with CBS Sports Golazo, the striker shared his optimism that Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Omah Lay would achieve the same level of success as Davido and Wizkid in the near future.

According to Osimhen, Grammy-nominated vocalists Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Omah Lay have only begun to show off their immense power on a worldwide scale.

In his word,

“Aside from Wizkid and Davido, we have Asake, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, and Rema. Rema is one of the biggest artists now in the world,” he said.

“Rema is there [top of global music] but these guys that I called, Omah Lay, Asake, and Seyi Vibez are also on the come up. In a few years, they are really going to burst out just like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

“So, for me, it’s really good to be coming from Nigeria.”