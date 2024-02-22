Philip Shaibu Emerges Edo PDP Governorship Candidate In Parallel Primary

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu of Edo State has won the parallel governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The parallel governorship primary was reportedly held at his residence in Benin City, the State Capital on Thursday.

The returning officer, Bartholomew Moses, who announced Shaibu as the winner of the primary election, said he won the exercise with over 300 votes.

Moses said “During the counting of this primary election, Philip Shaibu has a score of 301 votes and therefore, we hereby declare Philip Shaibu as the authentic elected candidate for this election in the PDP.”

According to reports, the people had barely finished their exercise when gunmen invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into the air as the people scampered in different directions for safety.

Dressed in vigilante outfits, they came in several vehicles including two black unmarked Toyota Hiace Truck, an unmarked white sienna, a white Hilux and several other vehicles as disclosed by Vanguard.