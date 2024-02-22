Adesua Etomi Shares Adorable Pictures To Mark 36th Birthday

Adesua Etomi, a well-known Nollywood actress, has uploaded lovely images on social media in honour of her 36th birthday today.

As she posted pictures of herself surrounded by roses, the mother of one had many people admiring and gushing over her in the comment section.

Adesua acknowledged in her caption how fortunate she felt to be alive during this particular period.

According to her, there are no words to adequately express the feeling of serving a God like her own and experiencing His love.

She noted how God made her life beautiful and expressed gratitude to Him for another year, promising to serve Him till the end of time.

She captioned,

“FULL BLOOM!!!🌹

What a privilege to be alive at a time like this, serving a God like you, being loved by a God like you. You make my life so beautiful. With a heart filled with endless gratitude, I say thank you for another year. I’ll be serving you till the end of time”.

Many of her colleagues took to her comment section to wish her well.

See some comments below…

Beverly Naya wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful

Susan Pwajok wrote, “Happy birthday Queen

Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Happy birthday hun”.

Princess Sava wrote, “Most Beautiful of all. After you na you mama

Mercy Ogbeta wrote, “The most beautiful sunshine in the entire world!! Happy birthday my mama

Abigael Ecoly wrote, “Happy birthday Adesua of the most High My Abba’s daughter”.

SEE POST: