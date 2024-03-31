Problems Caused By Some Colonial Rules Are Still Affecting Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has posited that some of the challenges left behind by the colonial administration are still affecting Nigeria.

Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Enugu at the public presentation of the book: “In Brotherhood We Stand: A Roadmap for the Rebirth of a Fragmented Nation,” written by Chris Okoye.

According to a statement by Kehinde Akinyemi, his special assistant on media, the former president said there is a direct correlation between economic and political reforms.

He also said the country’s historical experiences at constitution making and political reform indicate that there are structural defects that need adjustments in order to widen the nation’s democratic values and practices.

“The clarion call in Nigeria today is one for restructuring and a reassessment of the terms of our union as a nation. No matter how economically viable a nation is, bad governance and a wrong system of administration can bring it down.

“As a nation, our history reveals clearly that we have been through some difficult times and have missed great opportunities.

“Our historical experiences at constitution making and political reform show that we may have some structural defects that require adjustment so as not to continue to constrain the deepening, widening and consolidation of democratic values and practices.

“Indeed, some of the contradictions and challenges bequeathed by the colonial administration have continued to pose problems for us to this day. One of such bequest is Western Liberal Democracy.

”As things stand therefore, our constitution making efforts must go down to the grassroots to deal with the issues of inclusion, popular participation, equity ownership, legitimacy, rights and obligations with adequate compensation of Africans; caring and sharing,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Also, during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State, he described as unfortunate, the present situation in Nigeria but was optimistic that it would eventually turn around for good with time.

“The situation in Nigeria is hard, unfortunately so, but there is no bad situation that can’t be good but the question is when and how? All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now (because it’s an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people) is: ‘it should not be me but we, not mine but ours, not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, not my generation but all generations including the generation coming. This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they took have to eat, that is all it is,” he added.