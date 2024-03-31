I’m Being Pressured Against Developing Benue – Gov Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, says some powers that be want the State to remain the least developed among the 19 states in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Alia disclosed this during the breaking of fast (Iftar) with Muslim faithful in Makurdi at the weekend.

He said: “Out of the 19 northern states, Benue is one of the very least developed. It is just now that we are even installing solar streetlights.

“As we started work, hyenas came out to bite. They are demanding that we should not construct roads, build schools, pay salaries, and provide street lights and I am saying, ‘no.’

“The poor masses of Benue voted for me in an unprecedented manner. I should work for the masses. Today I invite the young generation to go to the farms. Let us go to the farm. Join cooperatives and we will support you. The state government will give you the capital to farm.

READ ALSO: I Didn’t Promise To Build Labour Party — Obi Speaks On Ignoring Party’s National Convention

“Nigeria should not be talking about food insecurity. Benue alone can feed Nigeria if crises are stopped and farmers are able to return to their farms,”

The Governor also urged Nigerians to change their perception about government, about themselves and about religion, stressing that none of the holy books talked about picking tents against one another.

“We were living together peacefully for decades until the bad guys, bandits and gunmen came killing us.

“They are not our friends. They don’t want peace. They are against us and we must unite to stop them.

“We are the ones to prevent insecurity. The police and military can only help us to succeed. So no bad egg should hide under our good shield to cause us harm,’’ he said.