I Didn’t Promise To Build Labour Party — Obi Speaks On Ignoring Party’s National Convention

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says he did not vow to build a new Party but to rebuild a Nigeria.

He said this while disclosing why he ignored the LP’s National convention in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Addressing Nigerians via X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, Peter Obi said he ignored the convention because the party leadership under Julius Abure failed to conduct wide consultation with key stakeholders of the party before embarking on the said convention.

He stressed the need for the right thing to be done to salvage the party, adding that he is more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

His words: “We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process.”

The Party and the Nigerian Labour Congress are in a battle of wits over LP’s ownership and convention.

Amid this battle for supremacy, Abure was reelected in a controversial national convention organised in Anambra.