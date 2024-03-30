Why I Shunned Labour Party’s National Convention – Peter Obi Reveals

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed the reason he ignored the party’s national convention in Anambra State.

The former Anambra governor said that he decided not to attend the convention because the party leadership under Julius Abure failed to conduct wide consultation with key stakeholders of the party before embarking on the said convention.

Obi made this known while addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday.

He stressed that he is more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

Obi said: “We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party,” Obi said.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the LP has been in crisis in recent times with many of its supporters calling for a proper restructuring of the party ahead of 2027.