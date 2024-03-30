Obasanjo Tasks Political Leaders On Sacrifice, Selflessness

Ex president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigeria’s leaders to be selfless and see it as an opportunity to serve the people.

The former president led this out on Saturday during a courtesy visit to Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City.

Obasanjo stressed that, leadership is an opportunity and privilege.

He added that the current economic realities require that those in authority make sacrifices and not think of themselves alone.

He said: “The situation in Nigeria is hard, unfortunately so, but there is no bad situation that can’t be good but the question is when and how?

“All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now, because it’s an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people.

READ MORE: “Consult Zimbabwe For Solution To Inflation” – Obasanjo Tasks FG

“It should not be me but we, not mine but ours, not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, not my generation but all generations including the generation coming.

“This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they took have to eat, that is all it is.”

“The secret of good health is the grace of God. You must learn to grow old gracefully with the grace of God. I used the acronym “DREAMSC” which means, Diet, Rest, Exercise, Medicals, Social Interaction and Contentment.

“Exercise is important no matter how old you are, your medical is important, you should interact with people and not be alone or dejected and depressed. Be content with what God has done for you and if not you will run in circles.”