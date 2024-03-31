I Used To Be Studio Errand Boy — Boy Spyce Reveals

Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Spyce, has claimed that he used to work as a studio errand boy, which many people are unaware of.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, the Mavin Records artist discussed some of the sacrifices he had to make for his musical career.

He said, “There were so many challenges, but today, I will talk about me being the studio errand boy and lurking around the studio, just so I could get pitied by producers and get free studio time. Producers like Elbuzzi and Semzi worked with me for free and supported me. I am so grateful to them till this day.”

When asked about the creative process behind his hit song, “I Don’t Care”, he said,

“I was very intentional with creating the song. Right from when I was making the beat, I thought about a classic afrobeats record that merges my sound with highlife and a mix of kwaito. I wanted something relatable and easy to sing along to that would captivate both the old and young. I drew inspiration from Brenda Fassie, 2Baba and Sir Victor Uwaifo, and I remember listening to them to put me in that zone to create what I had imagined in my head.”

Boy Spyce stated that he was not surprised by the song’s widespread acceptance.

“ I wouldn’t say I am shocked, but I will say I am delighted that a lot of people identified with what I created and fell in love with it just as much as I did (and still do) when I first made the song.”