Police Release Identities Of Officers Abducted, Killed In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Saturday, disclosed the identities of six officers killed in Delta State.

Gunmen had in January, abducted three mobile police officers while responding to a distress call in Ohoro community, Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The three officers, at the time, were among a team of six mobile policemen deployed to a Ughelli-Patani road checkpoint.

The abductors also took away the AK47 rifles loaded with ammunition being carried by the officers.

Shortly after the incident, some police officers were mobilised to rescue their colleagues, but were ambushed and killed around the Ohoro forest in Ughelli LGA.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement said the bodies of the six slain officers have been recovered while the search for six other officers is ongoing.

Adejobi said: “The bodies of six (6) of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits.

“The Force is focused on the search for the other six (6) officers; while all their families have been duly contacted.

“The deceased officers include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT) enlisted on 1st August, 2003; Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF) enlisted on 1st January, 2003; Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011; Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; and Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011.

READ ALSO: Troops Neutralised 106 Terrorists, Nabbed 103 Criminals In One Week — Defence Hqtrs

“While the officers currently missing in action include Inspector Onoja Daniel enlisted on 1st February, 2003; Inspector Onogho Felix enlisted on 1st January, 2004; Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor enlisted on 1st April, 2004; Inspector Joel Hamidu enlisted on 1st June 2006, Sergeant Moses Eduvie enlisted 17th October 2011, all of 51 PMF; and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT) enlisted 17th October, 2011.”

According to him, police authorities are committed to “honouring the memory of our fallen heroes by recognizing their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice.”

While disclosing that the deceased officers will receive posthumous honours at the police awards and commendations ceremony in Abuja on April 5, he said five suspects have been arrested over their murder.

“Similarly, immediate measures have been initiated to ensure that justice is served swiftly and the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to justice.

“The Inspector General of Police has mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing of our officers, and this has led to the arrest of five (5) suspects in connection with the preceding incident and the killing, who are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators,” he said.