‘How Can You Say Tinubu Doesn’t Like Igbos?’ — Ben Kalu To South-East Indigenes

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu of the House of Representatives, has urged South-Easterners to support the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Speaking during the weekend, at a dinner in honour of Martins Azubuike, the newly appointed pioneer Commissioner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission, he noted that the President has appointed people from the South-East region into key positions in his cabinet.

He said: “Support this government. Tell those criticizing the government on social media to stop. It is time we got integrated into the scheme of things.

“Let’s thank him wherever we see him for all he has done for us. An Igbo man is handling the protection of our oil and gas.

“The navy is the chief security agency protecting our waterways. So, the resources of the country are in the hands of an Igbo man protecting it and you said the president doesn’t like you? This is a very important position he gave to us.”

Kalu further urged Azubuike to instil discipline in the FCT civil service.

“Try to instil discipline in the civil service of the FCT. Set a standard that people will copy because all his policies and dreams if the civil service doesn’t carry them from point one to point 2, it means nothing,” he said.