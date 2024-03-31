“Always Sleeping In Abuja With Incompetent Aides” — El-Rufai’s Son Replies Gov Sani Over $587m, N85bn Debt Left By His Father

Bashir, son of the immediate former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused Governor Uba Sani of neglecting his duties in the State.

This is as the Governor alleged that he inherited a huge debt burden of $587m, N85bn and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-Rufai’s administration, making it difficult for him to pay workers’ salaries.

Sani had said that N7 billion out of the N10 billion federal allocation for the State in March was deducted to service the state’s debt.

Reacting via X on Saturday, he claimed that Governor Sani was always hibernating in Abuja while surrounding himself with incompetent aides.

Bashir said that instead of admitting its incompetence, Sani has resorted to raising alarm on a debt burden inherited from the El-Rufai administration.

He wrote: “These guys have realised that they are wholly incompetent and the only way to mask the nonsense is to deflect.

“From a Governor that is always sleeping in Abuja to a litany of incompetent aides that were only rewarded for foolish political reasons.”

Commenting on the State’s debt profile, he responded: “FYI: He was the Senator from Kaduna who lobbied and approved the loans.

“One would think that from all the FAAC allocations these unserious clowns have changed to dollars, debt would be the least of their problems.

“The current administration in Kaduna is building a banquet hall for 7bn naira and is lamenting about debt left by the previous administration.”