Hardship: Renew Your Hope For Better Nigeria — PDP Urges Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during its felicitation with Christians on the occasion of Easter, urged Nigerians not to loose hope amidst the economic situation in the country.

In a Saturday statement, Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, further encouraged citizens to strengthen their hope in Christ and not allow hardship, insecurity and “uncertainty pervading the nation” to weaken their faith and optimism for a better nation.

The opposition party asked Christians to “seek a national renewal by rekindling their love and commitment towards one another especially at this trying time.

“Indeed, the coming of Easter, the celebration of the triumph of life over death serves as divine reassurance of the saving grace of God in the gift of Salvation to mankind and His willingness to bring succor in any adverse situation.

“Our Party urges Nigerians to reinforce the bond of unity and love by sharing with and supporting one another as this is the only way the nation can survive this perilous time.

“We also call on leaders at all levels and spheres to renew the virtue of selfless service by directing their energies principally towards the wellbeing and happiness of the people,” the statement reads.