I’m One Of World’s Most Attractive Men – Blaqbonez Brags

Emeka Akumefule, alias Blaqbonez, a well-known Nigerian rapper, has claimed about being one of the world’s most attractive men.

He added that he is selective when it comes to finding a companion since he believes he is handsome.

Blaqbonez stated unequivocally that he cannot date or marry a social media-savvy woman.

Speaking in a recent interview with content creator, Bae U Barbi, Blaqbonez said,

“I genuinely think I’m one of the most attractive men on planet earth.”