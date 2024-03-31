‘I’m A Secular Musician, I Sing For Devil’ – Terry G Says

Nigerian musician Gabriel Oche Amanyi, often known as Terry G, has stated that he sings for “the devil.”

He said that secular musicians praise the devil, not God.

The ‘Akpako’ singer talked in a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which is making the rounds on social media.

He said, “I am a secular musician. I sing for the devil. We [secular musicians] sing for the devil, we praise the devil. We don’t glorify God.”

READ MORE: Actors Guild President Expresses Gratitude To Tinubu for Supporting Zack Orji’s Recovery

Terry G said that Wizkid’s new musical approach makes it difficult for most Nigerians to relate to his songs.

“Wizkid music no dey too relate to us. My colleagues from my set, most of us are illiterates,” he said.